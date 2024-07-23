Tamil Nadu Government and AIADMK Criticize Union Budget for Neglecting the State

The Tamil Nadu government, along with the opposition AIADMK, voiced strong criticism of the Union Budget on Tuesday, accusing it of neglecting the state’s needs while favoring regions governed by the BJP.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu expressed deep disappointment, emphasizing that the central government has repeatedly overlooked Chief Minister M K Stalin’s numerous requests on critical issues. “It is true that Tamil Nadu has been betrayed. Although the Centre has generously allocated funds to several states, it has not addressed our Chief Minister’s demands,” Thennarasu stated.

Thennarasu specifically pointed out that the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ignored key demands from Tamil Nadu, further exacerbating the state’s financial and developmental challenges.

The opposition AIADMK was equally vocal, with its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami labeling the budget “a big disappointment.” He asserted that the budget serves BJP allies rather than ensuring equitable economic development across all states. Palaniswami accused the BJP government of harboring a “grudge” against Tamil Nadu and criticized the DMK and its allies for their perceived inaction. He highlighted that despite having 39 DMK MPs in Parliament, the state secured no significant projects or funding.

The disappointment was echoed by BJP ally Ramadas, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the budget. TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and MDMK chief Vaiko criticized the budget for lacking growth potential and ignoring the needs of farmers. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan went further, describing the budget as a political maneuver aimed at retaining power rather than achieving substantial economic progress.

The broad consensus among Tamil Nadu’s political leaders underscores a growing frustration with the central government’s approach to state-specific needs and priorities. This sentiment reflects broader concerns about federal equity and the distribution of resources across India’s diverse states.

