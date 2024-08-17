As doctors across India express their deep anguish and protest over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, as well as the violent attack at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a fresh incident of assault on a healthcare worker has emerged from Telangana, further fueling the nationwide outcry.

In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, specifically in the Shadnagar area, a group of nurses took a stand by boycotting their duties on Friday, following an alleged assault on one of their colleagues. The incident has added to the growing concerns regarding the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals, who are increasingly becoming targets of violence in the workplace.

The incident began when a woman named Neelam Bhargavi visited the hospital seeking immediate medical attention after being bitten by a dog. Frustrated by what she perceived as a delay in receiving care, Bhargavi reportedly lost her temper and attacked a staff nurse named Asha, who was on duty at the time. The assault, both verbal and physical, left the medical staff in shock and anger.

In response to this act of violence, the hospital’s medical staff, particularly the nurses, gathered in front of the facility to stage a protest. They demanded swift and decisive action against the accused, emphasizing the need for strict measures to ensure the safety and dignity of healthcare workers. The protest disrupted hospital services as the nurses refused to return to their duties until their demands were met.

The situation in Shadnagar unfolded against the backdrop of a directive issued by the Central Government on the same day, which mandates that all healthcare institutions file a case within six hours in the event of violence against healthcare professionals. The Ministry of Health’s memo to healthcare institutions clearly stated that the responsibility to file a First Information Report (FIR) lies solely with the head of the institution, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing the rising tide of violence against those in the medical field.

This directive from the Centre comes amid widespread protests by doctors across the country, who are demanding the swift implementation of legislation to protect healthcare professionals from violence. The call for stronger legal protections has intensified in the wake of the horrific murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a tragedy that has sent shockwaves through the medical community and the nation at large.

The assault on Nurse Asha in Telangana has only added to the growing frustration and fear among healthcare workers, who are calling for immediate and tangible actions to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

