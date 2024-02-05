Telangana CM Revanth Reddy requests a report on Nizam Sugar Factory

According to an official release, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed a Cabinet subcommittee to provide a thorough report on the resuscitation of the Nizam Sugar Factory. The Honourable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the Cabinet Sub-Committee to submit a comprehensive report on the revival of the closed Nizam Sugar Factories as soon as possible, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). On Sunday, the CM and the Sub Committee met at the Secretariat.” The committee deliberated over outstanding debts and the fiscal challenges encountered by the shuttered Nizam Sugar Factories located in Bodhan and Mutyampet.

As per the release, Chief Minister Reddy inquired about the requirements of sugarcane farmers and their problems comprehensively.

CM Revanth Reddy also asked the Sub Committee to make suitable recommendations and suggestions for the revival of the sugar factories.

The Chief Minister instructed the committee to prepare a report within a stipulated time and said that he would hold another meeting based on the report submitted by the committee, said the release.

The meeting was attended by the State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Chairman of the Sugar Factory Revival Committee, Ministers Damodara Raja Narsimha and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, and Adluri Laxman Kumar, as well as former MLA A. Chandrasekhar and other officials.