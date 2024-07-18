The Derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express: Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes Modi Govt's Rail Safety Record

In a scathing critique of the Modi government’s handling of rail safety, Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh as yet another tragic example of systemic negligence.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting the human toll of the recent accident.

This incident comes just a month after 11 lives were lost in a collision involving the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train. The Commissioner of Railway Safety’s statement that such accidents were “waiting to happen” underscores the serious lapses in safety protocols.

&

The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP, is yet another instance of how Modi Govt has systematically jeopardised Rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. A month ago, 11 people lost… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 18, 2024

;

The probe report into the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment has revealed alarming details. Key factors contributing to the accident include the failure of automatic signals, operational mismanagement at multiple levels, and the absence of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkies for communication between the loco pilot and train manager.

Must Read: Gonda Train Accident: Train Services Disrupted As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails in Gonda; 2 Dead, 20 Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister have been called upon to take direct responsibility for the significant lapses that continue to undermine the safety of the Indian Railways. Critics argue that while the government leaders are quick to seek public acclaim, they have failed to address fundamental issues of rail safety.

“Our single demand is clear: the immediate installation of the Kavach anti-collision system on all railway routes across India,” emphasized Mallikarjun Kharge. This technology is essential to enhancing safety measures, preventing accidents, and safeguarding the lives of millions of passengers who rely on the Indian Railways daily.

As the nation mourns this latest tragedy, there is an urgent call for decisive action and accountability from the authorities responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of railway passengers. The demand for improved rail safety standards remains a critical priority in light of recent incidents that highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms