Three Female Naxalites Neutralized At Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Clash

In an ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, three female Naxalites have been killed in the dense forests of Abujhmad.
According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the clash began around 8:00 AM and continues as a combined team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) remains engaged in the operation.
From the site, security forces have also confiscated a significant amount of weaponry and Naxal-related materials.
Also Read: Encounter: Six Naxals Killed In Chattisgarh’s Bijapur District
Talking about the ongoing operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj stated ”So far, the bodies of three armed female Naxalites have been recovered, and a large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials has been seized. All security personnel are reported to be safe.”
Must Read: 5 People Found Dead In a Well In Chattisgarh; Cause Of Death Suspected To Be Inhalation Of Poisonous Gas
Currently, the operation is still ongoing.
(With Inputs From ANI)