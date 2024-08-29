Thursday, August 29, 2024

Three Female Naxalites Neutralized At Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Clash

In an ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, three female Naxalites have been killed in the dense forests of Abujhmad.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the clash began around 8:00 AM and continues as a combined team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) remains engaged in the operation.

From the site, security forces have also confiscated a significant amount of weaponry and Naxal-related materials.

Talking about the ongoing operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj stated  ”So far, the bodies of three armed female Naxalites have been recovered, and a large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials has been seized. All security personnel are reported to be safe.”

Currently, the operation is still ongoing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

chattisgarh Narayanpur District Naxalite Movement NewsX
