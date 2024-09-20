Tirupati Laddu Row: ‘We Owe An Apology To The Hindu Community,’ Says TDP Spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari Amidst Escalating Tensions | NewsX Exclusive

The Tirupati Laddu, an iconic prasadam offered at the Tirumala shrine, has long been cherished by devotees from across the globe for its unique flavor and sacred significance. However, the […]

The Tirupati Laddu, an iconic prasadam offered at the Tirumala shrine, has long been cherished by devotees from across the globe for its unique flavor and sacred significance. However, the recent controversy that erupted after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that a laboratory in Gujarat had discovered traces of “beef tallow,” “lard,” and fish oil in the ingredients of the Tirupati laddu has caused widespread anger among devotees, particularly within the Hindu community, for whom the consumption of beef and other meats is strictly prohibited due to religious beliefs.

The report has sparked a political firestorm, with the TDP pointing fingers at the previous YSRCP government, accusing them of initiating the practice that allegedly led to the contamination of the laddu. The TDP has also been vocal in its condemnation of the previous YSRCP administration, holding them accountable for the alleged desecration of the laddu.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Jyothsna Tirunagari, National Spokesperson of the TDP and President of the Telugu Mahila wing, shed light on the issue, detailing the alleged mismanagement of the ghee supply used in the laddus, the findings of recent inquiries, and the emotional resonance this controversy holds for millions of Hindu devotees worldwide.

The Beginning of the Controversy

The Tirupati laddus have long been a sacred offering, known for their distinctive taste and aroma, thanks in part to the quality ghee used in their preparation. However, from 2019 to 2024, during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, complaints began surfacing about a noticeable change in the quality and flavor of the laddus. Devotees consistently raised concerns that the once-celebrated laddus were no longer the same.

When the TDP came into power in 2024, a vigilance inquiry was initiated, revealing shocking details about changes in the procurement of ghee for the laddus. Specifically, the inquiry found that the traditional supplier, Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation, had been replaced without adequate reasoning. This raised red flags, especially since Nandini ghee had been a trusted supplier for over 50 years.

“We Owe an Apology to the Hindu Community”

During the interview, Jyothsna Tirunagari expressed deep regret over the events that had transpired during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, emphasizing the impact on millions of devotees worldwide. She stated:

“At the outset, I think today as a state we owe an apology to the entire Hindu community for what the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done with Lord Venkateswara Swami prasadam. It’s not just about Andhra Pradesh or Telangana or even India; we are talking about the feelings and belief system of almost crores of devotees worldwide.”

She added that the TDP had long raised these concerns when they were in opposition but were met with resistance and inaction. The deterioration of the laddus’ quality, coupled with other alleged misdeeds at the shrine, has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

“A Question of Devotion, Not Politics”

The row over the ghee used in Tirupati laddus has been a sensitive issue for many, and the TDP has taken a firm stance, stating that it’s not a matter of politics but of faith. Jyothsna Tirunagari pointed out that the board members during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure failed to address the grievances of devotees and mishandled crucial matters related to the temple.

“We don’t have to play politics with God. We have never done that. The point is that they have played with the sentiments of Hindus, which they cannot do.”

She further highlighted that the irregularities in the ghee supply and other temple-related issues were swept under the rug, even when devotees and the opposition continuously voiced concerns. The lack of transparency in the ghee procurement process, particularly the decision to replace Nandini ghee, has been a focal point in the TDP’s critique.

The Change in Ghee Supplier: A Matter of Concern

One of the most startling revelations from the TDP’s inquiry is the abrupt change in the ghee supplier. The Karnataka Milk Federation, which had been supplying Nandini ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for decades, was suddenly replaced by traders, raising suspicions about the rationale behind this decision.

“The regular ghee supplier, Nandini ghee, which had been supplying it for almost 50 years from the Karnataka Milk Federation, was suddenly removed. The TTD board members and the chairman claimed that the price was high, and then they got some traders into the business, resulting in a lot of misdeeds.”

The TDP alleges that this change was driven by financial interests and that it compromised the quality of the sacred laddu prasadam. Despite the backlash, the previous government dismissed concerns, insisting that everything was in order.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Anti-Hindu Agenda”

In her interview, Tirunagari accused the former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of harboring an anti-Hindu agenda during his tenure. She pointed to a series of incidents, including the desecration of temple properties and attacks on priests, as evidence of the previous government’s disregard for Hindu institutions.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy was practicing an anti-Hindu agenda in the state of Andhra Pradesh during his regime from 2019 to 2024. Hundreds of temples were desecrated, heads were desecrated, and there were attacks on priests and Hindus.”

She also mentioned that despite being a non-Hindu, Jagan Mohan Reddy never signed the mandatory declaration of faith when entering the Tirumala shrine, which raised concerns about his commitment to respecting the beliefs of the Hindu community.

What’s Next? A New Sensory Board and Vigilance Inquiry

Following the TDP’s return to power, the focus has shifted to ensuring accountability and transparency in temple affairs. A new sensory board has been established to test the quality of ingredients used in the preparation of prasadam, including the ghee for the laddus. However, questions remain about why such measures were not implemented sooner.

Jyothsna Tirunagari acknowledged the need for vigilance and reiterated the TDP’s commitment to protecting the interests of devotees. She stressed the importance of restoring faith in the system and ensuring that the temple and its offerings are managed with the highest standards of care and devotion.

“Whenever we come into power, we would definitely inquire into what has happened. Now, after conducting these vigilance inquiries, it’s our duty to make sure that such incidents don’t repeat themselves, and devotees can once again trust the prasadam they receive.”

The Tirupati laddu controversy has struck a chord with millions of devotees, with the TDP leading the charge in holding the previous government accountable. As investigations continue, the focus remains on restoring the sanctity and quality of the laddus, while addressing the concerns raised by devotees over the last few years. With a new government in place and inquiries underway, the hope is that faith and trust in one of the most revered temples in India will be restored.

