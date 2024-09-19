Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
SHOCKING! Report Confirms, Beef Fat, Fish Oil Used To Make Laddus In Tirupati Temple

A lab test report confirms that beef fat, fish oil used in making laddus at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

SHOCKING! Report Confirms, Beef Fat, Fish Oil Used To Make Laddus In Tirupati Temple

After the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using animal fat instead of ghee to prepare the renowned Tirupati laddus, offered as ‘prasad’ at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple, this led to en evolving controversy as it raised questiones on the Hindus.

However, hours after the lab test, the report is released that claims that the accusation is true. A lab test report confirms that beef fat, fish oil used in making laddus at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the treport quoting, “Lab test report confirms beef fat, fish oil used in making laddus at Tirupati Balaji Temple. Those responsible for this act of defiling Hindu religious sentiments must be incarcerated. Unless Hindus unite, they will be subjected to such humiliation, in the name of ‘secularism’.”

The Tirupati Temple

 

The Tirupati Temple, officially known as the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, is one of the most renowned pilgrimage sites in India, attracting millions of devotees each year. Located in the hills of Tirumala near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu.

What makes the Tirupati Temple particularly famous is its rich history, architectural grandeur, and spiritual significance. The temple has been a vital part of Hindu culture and tradition for centuries, known for its intricate carvings and impressive gopurams (gateway towers). Pilgrims come from all over the country and beyond, seeking blessings and spiritual fulfillment.

The tradition of hair donation at the Tirupati Temple is rooted in the belief that Lord Venkateshwara repaid his debt to Lord Kuber by offering his hair. Devotees believe that when they donate their hair, they receive blessings in return, often thought to be tenfold in financial value. It is said that those who participate in this act are also blessed by Goddess Lakshmi. Both men and women donate their hair here, often after fulfilling a vow.

Overall, the Tirupati Temple stands as a beacon of devotion, showcasing the profound spiritual heritage of India while also engaging in philanthropic efforts through the donations made by its visitors.

 

