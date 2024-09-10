Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Train Accident Avoided in Madhya Pradesh After Tractor Discovered on Tracks

A rail disaster was avoided in Madhya Pradesh when a train driver quickly stopped his train after spotting a tractor stalled on the tracks.

A potential rail disaster was narrowly avoided in Madhya Pradesh on Monday when a train driver quickly stopped his train after spotting a tractor stalled on the tracks. The incident occurred at Guramkhedi on the Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route around 10 a.m., according to Gopal Meena, the in-charge of the Pipariya Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station.

“The driver of the Somnath Express immediately applied brakes after noticing a tractor obstructing the track. His quick response prevented a serious accident,” Meena stated. An RPF team swiftly removed the tractor from the tracks, and efforts are currently underway to locate the tractor driver responsible for the incident.

