Tribal Community Calls For 'Bhil Pradesh' State Formation By Breaking Rajasthan, Gujarat, And Two Other States

The tribal community in Rajasthan has put forward a demand for the creation of a new state named ‘Bhil Pradesh’, a proposal that has been rejected by the state government. According to their request, the new state would encompass 49 districts spanning Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, with an additional desire to include 12 districts from Rajasthan’s existing 33 districts.

A mega rally organized by 35 organizations, including the prominent Adivasi Parivar, took place recently, where Maneka Damor, a founding member of the Adivasi Parivar Sanstha, addressed the gathering. She emphasized the community’s distinct cultural practices, urging tribal women to prioritize education and challenging traditional customs such as wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, stating they do not align with tribal beliefs.

The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), represented by MP Rajkumar Roat from Banswara, has been actively advocating for Bhil Pradesh. Following the rally, a delegation plans to meet with the President and Prime Minister to formally present their proposal.

READ MORE: 12 Maoists, Including 5 Women, Neutralized in Gadchiroli Naxal attack

The meeting at Mangarh Dham in Banswara saw participation from tribal communities across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Security was heightened, and internet services were temporarily suspended in the rally area as precautionary measures.

Tribal minister Babulal Kharadi, however, dismissed the feasibility of forming a state based on caste considerations, expressing concerns over potential future demands if such a precedent were set. He also addressed issues related to reservations, stressing that benefits should not extend to individuals who have changed their religious affiliations.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the tribal community sought to demonstrate their unified stance on the Bhil Pradesh issue. Meanwhile, state minister Madan Dilawar issued an apology in the Assembly for controversial remarks regarding tribal genealogy, emphasizing that his comments were not intended to offend anyone and expressing respect for all sections of society.

On June 21, Dilawar responded to queries about tribal leaders’ statements regarding their non-Hindu identity and that of their followers, and said, “We will ask his ancestors whether he is a Hindu or not … and if he says that he is not a Hindu, then we’ll get his DNA tested whether he is his father’s son or not.”

ALSO READ: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derails Near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh; 2 Dead, Several Injured