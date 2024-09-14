Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends 43rd Foundation Day At Mahanam Agan

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a donation camp held to mark the 43rd Foundation Day at Mahanam Agan in Banamalipur.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends 43rd Foundation Day At Mahanam Agan

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a donation camp held to mark the 43rd Foundation Day at Mahanam Agan in Banamalipur. During the event, Saha emphasized the importance of maintaining a sufficient supply of blood units in the state’s blood banks. He noted the challenges faced during elections and the critical need for a stable blood supply, particularly in emergencies such as road accidents and medical conditions.

“I always appeal to the people to keep the balance of blood units in the banks full. During elections, this becomes a problem. I am aware of the four main blood groups, but if we include the RS blood group, it becomes eight. In situations like road accidents and diseases, the blood banks should not fall short. There are 14 state government blood banks in Tripura. This is the 13th blood bank here,” he stated.

Saha further encouraged the public to contribute to blood donations, explaining that even small donations could significantly impact. “The women require around 27 ml of blood in their body. If people start donating even 16 ml, the needy will benefit. I appeal to the people to start donating their blood,” he added.

Launch of STAR-NCD Program

Earlier in the day, the Government of Tripura, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC), announced the launch of the STAR-NCD program. This initiative aims to enhance the prevention, diagnosis, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) across the state.

The Strengthening Ambulatory Care for Non-Communicable Diseases in India (STAR-NCD) program is a National Health Research Priority (NHRP) initiative led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It focuses on bolstering outpatient care services, especially for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the program, emphasizing the state’s dedication to tackling the rising burden of NCDs. “Tripura is committed to improving healthcare services, and the STAR-NCD program will play a pivotal role in reducing the impact of chronic diseases. By integrating advanced technologies and focusing on primary care, we aim to ensure better health outcomes for our citizens,” Saha stated.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

