Two Loco Pilots Injured After A Goods Train Rams Into Another In Punjab- See Video Here!

Two loco pilots were injured Sunday morning when a stationary goods train was rear-ended by another train at Sirhind railway station, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official reported.

The collision caused the engine of one train to flip onto another track, where it struck a passenger train. While there were no fatalities, loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar sustained injuries, according to the GRP official.

#WATCH | Punjab: Two goods trains collided near Madhopur in Sirhind earlier this morning, injuring two loco pilots who have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/0bLi33hLtS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

A doctor from Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital stated that Vikas Kumar suffered head injuries and Himanshu Kumar sustained back injuries. Both were referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment. Railway officials indicated that restoration work is underway, with trains being diverted through Rajpura, Patiala, and Dhuri, and some rerouted via Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the district administration has been directed to provide all possible assistance. “There was news of an accident involving two trains at Sirhind railway station. Thank God that there was no loss of life,” he posted on ‘X’.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

