Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Two Year Old Girl Rescued From 35 Foot Open Borewell, After 18 Hours Of Operation

Eighteen hours after a two-year-old girl fell into a 35-foot open borewell in Dausa on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force successfully rescued the girl here on Thursday.

The girl, after the rescue, was admitted to the nearest hospital.
SP Ranjita Sharma said that the rescue operation of the girl was a successful one due to the NDRF and SDRF teams.

“We are very happy that we were able to rescue the girl from the borewell after 18 hours of rescue operation. It was indeed a very hard task to accomplish, but with the help of the NDRF and SDRF teams, we were able to do it. The girl has been admitted to the nearest hospital. I would like to thank everyone who made this happen,” the SP said.
Yogesh Kumar, NDRF, said that the girl was stuck at 28 feet and a parallel approach was started to rescue her.

“The girl was stuck at 28 feet and a parallel approach was dug up to rescue her. We had trouble locking her in the borewell. We had approached her sandal at 21 feet and had succeeded in the first go. No compromises were made with her security. Due to the rain, the rescue operations took longer than expected. A total of 30 people from NDRF and 10 people from SDRF worked on the rescue operations,” Kumar said.

Earlier today, Devendra Kumar, District Collector, said that the teams have been trying their best to rescue the girl, but due to rain, it has been difficult to carry out the rescue operations.
“We have been trying our best to rescue the girl from the borewell. We have dug both in a parallel and horizontal manner. Due to constant rain, it has been difficult to carry out the rescue operations but we have been trying our best.
The girl had fallen into an open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa on Wednesday, prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

