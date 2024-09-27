Ujjain: Mahakal Mandir Wall Collapsed, 2 Dead

Two people have reportedly died due to the collapse of a boundary wall near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Ujjain is experiencing heavy rainfall. Ujjain District […]

Two people have reportedly died due to the collapse of a boundary wall near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. Ujjain is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Ujjain District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed that a part of the boundary wall near Maharajwada School collapsed due to the heavy flow of water.

“A part of a boundary wall near Maharajwada School collapsed due to heavy flow of water. Four people were injured in this incident, who were brought to the district hospital. One man and one woman have died, while one girl and a woman have been referred to Indore,” he said, as per reports.

Dozens of People Trapped

Several others are also reportedly trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway in full force. Exact number of people trapped is not known yet. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Four people were injured and transported to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Ashok Patel, informed.

Among the injured, a girl and a woman have been referred to a hospital in Indore for further treatment, while two others are receiving medical care at the district hospital.

The incident occurred near Gate Number 4 of the Mahakal Temple, in front of the Bada Ganesh Temple, where shopkeepers sell worship materials including garlands and “Pooja Samagri”.

Heavy rains have left the streets waterlogged, complicating rescue efforts, as teams waded through the water to reach those trapped.

MUST READ: Bangladesh Hindus Shift Durga Puja Venues Amid Tensions

Similar Incidents in the Past

This is not the first incident at the Mahakal Temple complex. In March, a fire broke out during Holi celebrations. One was declared dead after suffering from multiple injuries. Additionally, a wall collapse last July narrowly avoided disaster as no one was present at the time.

The Mahakal Temple complex is currently undergoing expansion under its second phase. Several construction projects are now contributing to infrastructure vulnerabilities, especially during the monsoon season and situations of waterlogging.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for Prayer Today