Uma Bhagwati Temple In Anantnag Reopens To Devotees After 34-Year Closure

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The government spokesperson confirmed that the temple, which had remained closed for nearly 34 years, has now been reopened.

During the ceremony, the idol of Goddess Uma, brought from Rajasthan, was ceremonially placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Addressing the audience, Minister Rai emphasized the government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ MORE: PM Modi Crosses Milestone, Becomes Most Followed World Leader On X

He highlighted the region’s unique syncretic culture, noting its potential to contribute to the prosperity and peace of the Union Territory. “The UTs own syncretic culture shall go a long way to develop J&K into a prosperous and peaceful region,” he said.

Located amidst five springs, the Uma Bhagwati temple at Brariangan holds historical significance as a site where devotees gathered in large numbers before the 1990s.

ALSO READ: Follow Rules In Muharram, Or Stay At Home’: CM Yogi

Recent News