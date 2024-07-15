Uma Bhagwati Temple In Anantnag Reopens To Devotees After 34-Year Closure

During the ceremony, the idol of Goddess Uma, brought from Rajasthan, was ceremonially placed in the sanctum sanctorum. Addressing the audience, Minister Rai emphasized the government’s commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the region’s unique syncretic culture, noting its potential to contribute to the prosperity and peace of the Union Territory. “The UTs own syncretic culture shall go a long way to develop J&K into a prosperous and peaceful region,” he said.

Located amidst five springs, the Uma Bhagwati temple at Brariangan holds historical significance as a site where devotees gathered in large numbers before the 1990s.

