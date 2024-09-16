‘Unacceptable Comments Made By The Supreme Leader Of Iran’: India

India has expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, regarding Indian Muslims. Khamenei, in a post on X coinciding with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, linked the plight of Indian Muslims with those in Gaza and Myanmar, making broad statements about suffering in various regions.

In response, India’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the remarks. “We strongly condemn the comments made by the Supreme Leader of Iran about minorities in India,” the statement read. “These comments are misinformed and unacceptable. We advise countries that make such remarks to first review their own records before commenting on others.”

Khamenei’s post suggested that Muslims should remain aware of the struggles faced by fellow Muslims in Myanmar, Gaza, and India, and criticized those who, he claimed, attempt to foster indifference among Muslims regarding their shared Islamic identity.