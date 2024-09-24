Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Kavach 4.0 To Cover 10,000 Locomotives

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inspected the Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan and said that Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur, adding that in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered by Kavach.

“Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur… The work of installing armour in this area has been completed, this is just the beginning, in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered with armour and 9 thousand kilometres of additional armour work will be done,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

Earlier today, the Union Railway Minister addressed concerns regarding passenger safety in light of the recent stone-pelting incidents on trains. The Minister assured that strict action will be taken anyone involved in incidents of stone pelting on trains.

“The whole railway staff is fully aware and in touch with the state governments, including state DGPs and Home Secretaries. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in such incidents,” Vaishnaw stated during a media briefing.

The Minister emphasised that the Railways are continuously collaborating with the state police forces to enhance safety measures.

“The whole railway staff is fully aware and in touch with the state governments. State DGPs, Home Secretaries. Whoever will be involved in such incidents, strict action will be taken against them.

The whole railway is continuously working in this direction along with the state police,” Union Railway Minister said while speaking to the media.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the significant advancements in railway security, including the introduction of the Kavach system.

“For the security of railways, Kavach is a very big development. On July 16, 2024, the Kavach 4.0 version was finalised by the RDSO, and its first installation has been completed from Sawai Madhopur to Kota and Nagda,” he said.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order. Kavach aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

Earlier on Monday, the Mahabodhi Express (12397) was targeted in a stone-pelting incident during its approach to Mirzapur station.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

