Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In America

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Sikh rights have sparked controversy and backlash from the BJP, with accusations of creating discord and misleading the Sikh community.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy with his comments on religious freedom, particularly regarding the Sikh community. Speaking at an event in Herndon, Virginia, Gandhi highlighted the challenges Sikhs face in India, asserting, “The fight [in India] is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban…whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about, and it’s not just for Sikhs, but for all religions.”

BJP’s Strong Rebuttal

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri responded sharply to Gandhi’s remarks in an exclusive interview with NewsX. Puri highlighted the significant contributions of Sikhs in India, noting their roles in the armed forces, agriculture, and community service despite their small population. He accused Gandhi of attempting to create mischief and misleading the Sikh community abroad, suggesting that these comments might be part of a broader conspiracy.

Political Reactions and Implications

Gandhi’s statements have intensified political debates, with the BJP questioning the motivations behind his comments. The party argues that Gandhi’s remarks could undermine the Sikh community’s positive image and disrupt communal harmony.