Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates Aviation Park In Delhi

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has inaugurated a Civil Aviation Park in the Ministry’s premises at the Safdarjung Airport area of the national capital.

The Civil Aviation Park at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is based on the aviation theme where strollers can have glimpse of history of aviation and achievement of the ministry.

On this occasion, Naidu mentioned that he was delighted to inaugurate the Civil Aviation Park at the Ministry’s premises. The occasion was marked with the presence of Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and senior officials.

“Conceptualized to celebrate the rich culture, history, and diversity of our nation, this park stands as a testament to India’s remarkable journey in civil aviation, with architectural pillars from across the country symbolizing our unity and growth,” he said on Thursday.

As part of the Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata, this green and tranquil space offers an inspiring environment for the ministry staff and the wider aviation fraternity, he added

