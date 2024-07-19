UP Police Arrests Man Who Shot Woman In Bulandshahr

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man who shot at a woman in Jahangirpur Police Station yesterday. The video of the accused shooting the woman went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dabangg Munesh, shot the woman in broad daylight because she was unable to repay her husband’s loan. Munesh had opened the door of the victim’s house and shot her with a pistol. Fortunately, the woman narrowly escaped the bullet.

The victim’s husband had died a year ago, and the accused had been constantly pressuring her to repay the loan. The viral video also showed the accused bullying the victim.

The Circle Officer of Khurja, Varun Kumar, stated that a case has been filed and the accused has been arrested. Investigations are currently ongoing. The police also mentioned that the accused fractured his left hand after slipping while trying to escape.

