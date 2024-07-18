Gonda Train Accident: Trains Cancelled and Diverted, Check Updated List And Helpline Numbers Here

Train services in Uttar Pradesh were severely disrupted when six coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:35 pm, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries. The following trains have been affected:

Train No. 5094 (GD to GKP) – Cancelled

Train No. 5031 (GKP to GD) – Cancelled

Train No. 15707 (KIR to ASR) – Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 15653 (GHY to SVDK) – Diverted via MUR-AY

Train No. 12555 (GKP to BTI) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12553 (SHC to NDLS) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 12565 (DBG to ANVT) – Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 12557 (MFP to ANVT) – Diverted via MUR-AYC

Train No. 15273 (RXL to ANVT) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 19038 (BJU to BDTS) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 22537 (GKP to LTT) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 13019 (HWH to KGM) – Diverted via BNY-GD

Train No. 14673 (JYG to ASR) – Diverted via MUR-AYC-BB

Accident Details: The derailment took place between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations as the train was en route to Dibrugarh. This tragic event claimed the lives of four passengers and caused injuries to several others.

Rescue Operations: Following the accident, army personnel were deployed to aid local authorities in relief and rescue efforts. A medical team of 40 members and 15 ambulances are present at the site to assist the injured. Senior railway and local administration officials are overseeing rescue operations. Additional rescue teams from Gorakhpur and Gonda have also been mobilized.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to accelerate relief efforts and ensure prompt medical care for the injured. “Reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work,” he directed. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is also overseeing the situation, as confirmed by the Assam Chief Minister’s Office.

Helpline numbers:

For assistance and information, the following helpline numbers have been issued:

Lucknow: 8957409292

Gonda: 8957400965

Commercial Control: 9957555984

Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

India’s extensive railway network, spanning 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) with 14,000 trains carrying over 12 million passengers daily, has a history of accidents. In June, a collision between a cargo train and a passenger train in West Bengal resulted in nine deaths and numerous injuries due to the cargo train driver ignoring a signal.

Last year, a major train crash in eastern India claimed over 280 lives, marking one of the deadliest accidents in decades. Despite efforts by the government to enhance rail safety, several hundred accidents occur annually, often attributed to human error or outdated signaling systems.

