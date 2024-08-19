UP: Truck Tire Burst On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Kills 4, Injures 24 In Dankaur

Four people have died and 24 others were injured when a truck’s tire burst on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in the Dankaur area, police said on Monday. The truck, which was carrying about 30 people, was involved in the accident.

“Twenty-four people were injured and four people died after the truck tire burst on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur. There were approximately 30 people in the truck,” Noida Police said.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the nearest hospital. The damaged vehicle has been removed from the spot and is now parked in a safe location, police added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further action is being taken, according to the police.

(With ANI Inputs)

