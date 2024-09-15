Union Minister Nitin Gadkari received an offer from an opposition to back him for the post of PM.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has disclosed that he once received an offer from an opposition leader to back him for the post of Prime Minister. However, Gadkari declined the offer, citing his dedication to his principles and organization rather than pursuing personal political ambitions.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari revealed, “An opposition leader approached me, saying, ‘If you aspire to be the Prime Minister, we will support you.’ But I questioned why they would support me and why I should seek their support.” He further clarified, “Becoming the Prime Minister has never been my goal. I remain loyal to my convictions and my organization. For me, compromising for any position is out of the question.”

Gadkari made these comments during an award ceremony where prominent journalists Vivek Deshpande (formerly with Indian Express), Ramu Bhagwat (retired from Times of India), Shrimant Mane (Editor, Lokmat Vidarbha), and Ram Bhakre (Loksatta) were honored with the Anilkumar Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023-24. The event was organized by the Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan and the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ), in memory of pre-Independence era journalist, poet, and writer Anilkumar.

Gadkari’s Call for Integrity in Journalism and Politics

During his speech, Gadkari stressed the importance of ethics in both journalism and politics. He recounted an interaction with a senior member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), where he expressed admiration for the late A B Bardhan, a veteran CPI leader and long-time opponent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gadkari recalled, “The CPI leader was surprised when I told him how much I respected A B Bardhan, despite our ideological differences. Honest opposition deserves respect because there is sincerity in it. On the contrary, opposition based on dishonesty deserves none.”

He further lamented the decline in individuals who, like Bardhan, remain steadfast to their beliefs in politics and journalism. According to Gadkari, democracy can only thrive if the judiciary, executive, legislature, and media operate with integrity and adhere to ethical standards.