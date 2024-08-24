Watch: India Unveils Its First Reusable Hybrid Rocket, ‘RHUMI-1’

In a collaboration with Martin Group, a Tamil Nadu-based start-up Space Zone India, India successfully unveiled its first reusable hybrid rocket on saturday.

The rocket, which took off using a mobile launcher from Chennai (Thiruvidandhai), followed a suborbital trajectory carrying a payload that included 50 PICO satellites and three Cube satellites.

This Mission was guided by former director of the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) Mylswamy Annadurai, while the launch was led by founder of Space Zone India Anand Megalingam.

Features Of Rhumi-1

This hybrid rocket operates without fireworks or TNT, utilizing a hybrid motor that combines generic fuel with an electronically activated parachute deployer.

The rocket’s hybrid design employs both liquid and solid propellants to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Moreover, Rhumi-1’s hybrid system, which merges solid propellant with liquid oxidizer only during combustion, reduces the risk of accidental detonation.

The company Space Zone India also aims to develop two-stage rockets with a payload capacity of up to 500 kg and is considering potential future launches in the UAE deserts.

Earlier in February 2023, the Rhumi-1 rocket faced a parachute deployment issue. As a result, it caused the rocket to fall into the sea and making recovery impossible. To avoid a repeat of this problem, the team incorporated multiple timers into this launch.

