India is proudly observing its inaugural National Space Day today, August 23, in honor of the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission. On this day in 2023, Chandrayaan-3 achieved a significant milestone by making a successful soft landing on the Moon, making India the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole and the fourth overall to achieve a lunar landing. In recognition of this monumental achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day.

Celebratory Acknowledgments from Union Ministers

The day has been marked by expressions of national pride and gratitude from various Union Ministers. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, praised India’s journey in space exploration. He highlighted the country’s transformation from modest beginnings to a global leader in space science, acknowledging the support of Indian Oil’s Cryogenics in the success of these missions. Puri also mentioned the upcoming Gaganyaan mission scheduled for 2024.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, also took to X to celebrate India’s recent space achievements, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the forthcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission. He lauded the brilliance of ISRO scientists for their pivotal role in realizing India’s space aspirations. This year’s National Space Day theme, “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga,” underscores the impact of space exploration on daily life.

Nationwide Reflection on Space Exploration

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, joined in the celebrations, calling Chandrayaan-3’s success a landmark moment in India’s space exploration history. He reaffirmed the country’s dedication to advancing its space capabilities. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways also marked the occasion, emphasizing the significance of Chandrayaan-3’s landing at the Moon’s southern pole, which established India’s pioneering achievement in this region.

India’s first National Space Day not only celebrates past accomplishments but also reflects the nation’s ongoing commitment to pushing the frontiers of space science and exploration. The day serves as a testament to India’s growing influence in global space exploration and its future aspirations.