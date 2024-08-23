Friday, August 23, 2024

Watch: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Serenades Delhi With Classic Bollywood Song ‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ During State Visit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim surprised many by singing the classic Hindi song ‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ during his recent visit to India. The 77-year-old leader, who has long admired the Indian film industry, was in India for a state visit from August 19 to August 21, marking his first trip to the country since taking office in 2022.

During a farewell ceremony held in his honor at Delhi’s prestigious Taj Mahal Hotel, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took the microphone and performed the iconic song from the 1964 film Sangam. The song, originally sung by legendary playback singer Mukesh, resonated with the attendees, adding a memorable and personal touch to the diplomatic visit.

The Taj Mahal Hotel, where the ceremony was held, shared a video of the prime minister’s impromptu performance on social media, writing, “It was a pleasure to witness Honorable Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim showcasing his love for Bollywood music during his farewell ceremony at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi.” The video quickly gained popularity, garnering thousands of views and prompting praise from social media users. One user commented, “It appears that the PM is a good singer,” while another remarked, “Kudos to Taj Mahal Hotel for organizing this for the PM! These gestures, perhaps minor, do play a role in strengthening relationships.”

According to a report by The Times of India, the farewell event was specially organized by the hotel after Anwar Ibrahim expressed his admiration for the Hindi film industry, particularly for veteran actor Shammi Kapoor. This gesture of goodwill highlights the cultural connections that can help foster stronger ties between nations.

Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India included significant diplomatic engagements. On Tuesday, he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strengthening and resetting bilateral relations that had seen some strain during the tenure of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The discussions culminated in India and Malaysia elevating their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, a significant step forward in diplomatic relations.

In addition to his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Anwar Ibrahim also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, further solidifying the ties between the two countries. The following day, he met with BJP President J P Nadda, where both leaders agreed to bolster relations between their respective political parties through the facilitation of exchange visits by their members.

