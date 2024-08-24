Watch: US NRI Gunned Down By Two Assailants Inside Home At Amritsar

In a shocking incident, an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) from USA, was brazenly shot by two unidentified gunmen inside his home on saturday morning.

The man was killed inside his home in a village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. This shocking incident was captured on CCTV, and the video is being circulating widely on social media.

As per the footage, two men, both wearing turbans, entered the residence of the US resident, identified as Sukhchain Singh.

Despite mother & son pleading for mercy, the killers paid no heed, and fired three shots. As per Indian express, the attackers shot Singh in the head and neck.

Currently, Singh is receiving medical treatment, but his current condition remains undisclosed. The police have promised that the suspects will be apprehended soon.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵਿਗੜ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਦੇਖ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖੀ ਹਾਂ, ਅੱਜ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਦੁਬੁਰਜੀ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ NRI ਵੀਰ ਸੁਖਚੈਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਘਰ ਵੜ ਕੇ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਚਲਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ।

ਮਾਤਾ ਜੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਸੂਮ ਬੱਚਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਹੱਥ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ… pic.twitter.com/WJbQws2SAL — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, while sharing the video, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Badal president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab following the incident.

Taking to X, he in Punjabi said ‘This morning, in Daburji, Sri Amritsar Sahib, miscreants openly fired shots after entering the house of our NRI brother Sukhchain Singh. The mother was pleading with folded hands to save her son, and the innocent child was doing the same to save his father, but the heartless criminals did not listen. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, such incidents are happening every day under your rule. Punjabis are not even safe in their own homes.’

