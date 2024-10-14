We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024: Do Women Content Creators Feel More Inclusive Online? Here’s How Influencers Deal With Bullying

The ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ kicked off at the Taj Ambassador Hotel, New Delhi, highlighting the journey of content creators. Influencers shared insights on empowerment, inclusivity, and handling online bullying.

The highly anticipated ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ kicked off today at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi. The Editor-in-Chief of NewsX, Rishabh Gulati set the tone for the event by outlining the history of the ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ initiative, which has successfully hosted two conclaves in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

Over the past three years, the ITV Network has grown significantly, employing 1,100 journalists across nine news channels, five newspapers, and 42 digital platforms, with its YouTube channel alone garnering over 200 million views and impressions. This conclave aims to capture the diverse perspectives of women from different generations and industries on how to drive women-led development forward.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX anchor Asawari Jindal, prominent content creators Megha Sukhija, Saloni Gaur, Jaspreet Kaur Dyora, and Kanika Devrani shared their perspectives on “Living Life Through Filters.”

Does Content Creation Empower Women?

Saloni Gaur emphasized the respect and financial independence that comes with content creation: “It definitely gives you respect once you start earning. When you have money in hand, people start respecting you. This is one of the only professions where women feel safe, at least at home. However, online safety remains a concern due to threats we receive.”

Is Content Creation Now Considered a Career?

Megha Sukhija asserted the legitimacy of content creation as a career: “As far as you are making money from it and creating a living, it should be considered a career. For me, it definitely is because I am earning from it.”

Kanika Devrani added, “Yes, content creation is a profession. Luck also plays a big role. People get motivated by seeing my life in Delhi, but some carry a fake perception of it.”

Keeping Content Real

When asked how to maintain authenticity, Jaspreet Kaur Dyora explained, “It’s very complex. We often can’t differentiate between reel and real. While writing, I may exaggerate or include elements that aren’t entirely accurate, but I aim for authenticity.”

Reflecting on the challenges of starting in this field, Saloni Gaur stated, “All you need is a phone. We shouldn’t complicate our lives. I had limited resources, but that was my reality. I believe this field is inclusive; a single woman can run it.”

Advice for Future Content Creators

The creators shared advice for those considering entering the profession:

“Do not enter into this field just because you see someone getting a million views. If you think you can do it, then pursue it. Don’t get trapped by its charm. Be 100% sure before you enter,” advised Saloni Gaur.

Megha Sukhija discussed her family’s support: “Before entering content creation, my parents wanted me to be an engineer, and I am one. They supported me throughout and never discouraged my content creation journey. I informed them that I would work in content creation while studying engineering, and they were fine with that.”

Megha Sukhija encouraged aspiring creators to “be real, do not copy others, and follow trends.”

Kanika Devrani reflected on dealing with criticism: “My family and relatives were supportive from the start. They watched my videos even when I received only 100-200 views and motivated me.”

Managing Stress and Criticism

Jaspreet Kaur Dyora addressed criticism: “We often express perspectives that can be misinterpreted, leading to criticism. It’s your call how to deal with it. Personally, I don’t care; if I’ve done my work, I’m happy. The cycle begins again the next day.”

Saloni Gaur shared her experience with backlash: “When I began doing political satire, people from all sides abused me. Initially, it bothered me, but it doesn’t anymore. We will speak what we should.”

Megha Sukhija suggested two strategies for managing negativity: “First, ignore as much as you can. Second, I hide comments with specific words that I have blacklisted. I don’t take others seriously.”

When asked about their favorite content creators, Megha Sukhija listed Kusha Kapila, Purav Jha, and herself, while Saloni Gaur mentioned Purav Jha, Rooted in Spice, and Carbon in the Garden.

Messages for Future Creators

Kanika Devrani advised, “If you are interested, just start doing it.”

Megha Sukhija added, “You should not be afraid of anyone. Hate and love come hand in hand.”

Saloni Gaur encouraged aspiring creators not to feel pressured: “Start with whatever you have.”

Jaspreet Kaur Dyora concluded with a motivational message: “Start giving five minutes to yourself. Manifest the things you want in your life.”

