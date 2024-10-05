West Bengal: Minor Killed And Raped; Protests Erupt

Locals ransacked the Mahismari police outpost and set several police vehicles on fire. The violence escalated as police officers were forced to evacuate, and tear gas was used to control the crowd.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a body of a nine-year-old girl, missing since Friday evening, was discovered in the Mahismari area. The tragic incident has sparked violent protests. Locals are furious on the incident and are accusing the police of negligence. They are demanding justice for the victim.

Family Accuses Police of Negligence

The girl’s family and villagers allege she was sexually assaulted before being killed. They reported her missing on Friday evening after she failed to return from a private tuition session. The family claims that despite filing a complaint at the Mahismari outpost, the police delayed taking action. Villagers argue that if the police had acted promptly, the child could have been rescued in time.

“The police did not take our complaints seriously,” said one villager. “We had to visit multiple police stations before they finally filed a missing report.” The child’s body was found about one kilometer from her home on Saturday morning, adding fuel to the already growing anger in the community.

Investigations Ongoing: One Arrested

According to police officials, an FIR was lodged late Friday night. They also claimed that they acted immediately, leading to the arrest of one suspect on Saturday morning. Investigations are ongoing, and the police assured that they stand with the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Senior police officers have also promised that those responsible for the violent protests, including the arson and destruction of property at the police outpost, will be identified and held accountable.

Massive Protests Erupts

Opposition parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), held demonstrations in Jaynagar and Kolkata, demanding swift justice and criticizing the state government’s handling of women’s safety. BJP leader Agnimitra Pal and CPI(M) leader Meenakshi Mukherjee led protests outside a local hospital where the child’s body was kept.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, criticized the state government and police, accusing them of failing to prevent crimes against women. He linked the incident to a similar case in August, when a woman doctor was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

“The government claims the state is safe for women, but this tragedy could have been avoided if the police had acted on time,” said Adhikari. “Instead of ensuring women’s safety, they’re focused on suppressing protests.”

Local residents, still reeling from the shock of the incident, have vowed to continue their protests until justice is served. They demand punishment for those involved in the girl’s alleged rape and murder, as well as accountability for the delayed police response.

The situation remains tense, with a large police presence in the area to prevent further violence. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are urging calm as the investigation unfolds.

As West Bengal grapples with this tragedy, the incident highlights growing concerns over women’s safety and the role of law enforcement in the state.

