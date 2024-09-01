As people & medical community continue to express outrage over the death & rape of 31 year old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college & hospital, another separate has taken place in West Bengal.

Recently, a nurse at Bibhum’s Ilambazar Health Center, has alleged that she was molested by a patient while on duty.

According to the nurse, the molestation happened while she was attending to the patient in the emergency department. Reports NDTV.

Recounting this horrific ordeal, nurse said ”The male patient misbehaved with me and touched me inappropriately while I was just following the doctor’s instructions. He also used verbal abuse.”

Talking to India Today, Dr. Masidul Hasan, who was on duty during the incident further revealed, that the patient, identified as Abbas Uddin from Chotochak village, began misbehaving upon arrival.

Later, following clinical examination, he was advised to receive injections and IV fluids. During the administration of the saline, the patient reportedly molested the nurse.

While recounting the incident, Dr Hasan said “Despite our request for cooperation from the patient’s family, the patient continued to misbehave. We have reported the incident to the police and authorities, and if no action is taken, we may consider a work stoppage.”

But eventually, the accused patient was detained and a complaint has been lodged at Ilambazar Police Station and currently, further investigation will be carried out.