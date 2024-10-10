When Ratan Tata Produced Amitabh Bachchan Starrer ‘Aetbar’; His First And Only Bollywood Production

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped India’s corporate landscape. In light of his passing, the Maharashtra government announced a day of mourning on Thursday to honor Tata’s contributions to the nation, as confirmed by the Chief Minister’s Office.

A Visionary Leader

Ratan Tata is widely recognized for his pivotal role in transforming the Tata Group into a globally respected conglomerate. Under his leadership, the company expanded its reach and diversified into various sectors, setting new standards in corporate governance and social responsibility. His vision helped elevate the Tata brand on the international stage, leaving an indelible mark on the business world.

A Surprising Venture into Bollywood

Many may not be aware that Ratan Tata ventured into the film industry in 2004, co-producing the Bollywood film Aetbaar, a romantic psychological thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film featured prominent stars, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, alongside John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. Co-produced with Jatin Kumar, Aetbaar drew inspiration from the 1996 Hollywood film Fear, exploring themes of obsession and familial relationships.

The storyline centers around Dr. Ranveer Malhotra, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, a fiercely protective father who goes to great lengths to safeguard his daughter, Ria (Bipasha Basu), from Aryan Trivedi (John Abraham), a character defined by his obsessive love and troubled past. The plot intensifies as Ria begins to develop feelings for Aryan, creating tension within the family dynamic.

Despite its star-studded cast and compelling narrative, Aetbaar struggled at the box office, earning only Rs 7.96 crore against a production budget of Rs 9.50 crore. This film remains the only cinematic endeavor associated with Ratan Tata.

A Day of Mourning in Maharashtra

As a mark of respect for Tata’s contributions, Maharashtra has declared Thursday a day of mourning, during which no entertainment events will take place. In a gesture to allow the public to pay their final respects, Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be displayed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Later in the day, Tata’s last rites will be conducted in the Worli area of Mumbai, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and admirers to gather and honor the memory of a titan whose influence extended far beyond the realm of business.