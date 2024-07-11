Who Is Anton Zeilinger? PM Modi Meets Him Amid His Visit To Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobel Laureate Anton Zeilinger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobel Laureate Anton Zeilinger. He is a renowned Austrian physicist. Mr. Zeilinger is known for his work on quantum mechanics and was awarded Nobel Prize for Physics in 2022.

Prime Minister shared his thoughts on India’s National Quantum Mission with the physicist.

He and Mr. Zeilinger exchanged views on the role of Quantum Computing and Quantum Tech on contemporary society and the promise it holds for the future.

Who Is Anton Zeilinger?

Anton Zeilinger, born on May 20, 1945, in Ried im Innkreis, Austria, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022. At the time of receiving the award, he was affiliated with the University of Vienna and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna, Austria.

Zeilinger’s Nobel Prize was awarded for his groundbreaking experiments with entangled photons, which established the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneered the field of quantum information science.

 

 

