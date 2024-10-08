Who Is Devender Kadyan? Independent Candidate Leads in Early Trends in Haryana Elections

Devender Kadyan, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has emerged as a frontrunner in the early trends of the Haryana assembly elections. Kadyan, who made headlines by resigning from the BJP just weeks before the election to run as an independent candidate from the Ganaur constituency, is currently leading the race. His departure from the party followed a denial of a ticket to contest from the Ganaur assembly seat in Sonipat.

Allegations Against the BJP

Kadyan’s resignation was marked by a dramatic Facebook Live announcement, where he leveled serious allegations against the BJP. He claimed that the party was involved in unethical practices, stating, “The tickets were being bought and sold in the party, which is unfit for democracy.” His accusations reflect a growing discontent among party members and raise questions about internal party dynamics.

Profile of Devender Kadyan

Devender Kadyan is not only a politician but also a businessman with a diverse portfolio. He holds the position of National Vice President of the Wrestling Association of India (WFI) and was appointed to this role following significant protests by wrestlers in the national capital. Kadyan has been recognized for his close ties with the protesting wrestlers, advocating for their rights and concerns.

Prior to his political career, Kadyan ran a chain of food joints located along National Highways and is the chairman of the Mannat Group of Hotels. Additionally, he founded the Deva Social Welfare Society, showcasing his commitment to community service. Just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed chairman of the Haryana Youth Commission by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, further solidifying his political influence.

Active Campaigning Against the BJP

In the lead-up to the elections, Kadyan conducted an enthusiastic campaign, organizing massive public rallies across several regions, including Gumad, Bhawar, Sardhana, Bali Qutubpur, Bajana Khurd, Uddeshpur, Agwanpur, Rajlu Garhi, Ladsoli, Bhigan, Bhuri, Devdu, Pipli Kheda, Ghasoli, and Pirgarh. His efforts resonated with voters, positioning him as a serious contender in the Ganaur constituency.

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Current Trends

As of 12:36 PM, early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicate that the ruling BJP is gaining momentum, now leading in 49 out of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana. This places the party three seats ahead of the majority mark necessary to form a government. Meanwhile, the Congress party is leading in 35 constituencies, reflecting a competitive landscape in the election.

The results of this election could potentially reshape Haryana’s political landscape, especially with figures like Devender Kadyan challenging established party norms and advocating for change. As the counting continues, all eyes remain on the emerging trends and potential shifts in power dynamics within the state.