Thursday, October 17, 2024
Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Nominates His Successor

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been serving as a judge of the Supreme Court since January 18, 2019 and has taken up a range of significant roles.

Who Is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud Nominates His Successor

In a significant development within the Indian judiciary, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Pending approval from the central government, Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st Chief Justice of India, taking office for a six-month tenure until his retirement on May 13, 2025.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s Upcoming Retirement

CJI Chandrachud is scheduled to retire from his position on November 10, 2024, marking the end of a notable tenure at the Supreme Court. Under the current regulations, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, prompting a critical transition within the country’s highest judicial authority.

Profile of Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been serving as a judge of the Supreme Court since January 18, 2019. His judicial career is distinguished by a range of significant roles, including his recent position as the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee from June 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023. Currently, he holds the position of executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and is a member of the governing council of the National Judicial Academy (NJA) based in Bhopal.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna is 64 years old and has a rich legal background. He began his career as an advocate after enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. Initially, he practiced in the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex before moving on to the Delhi High Court.

Judicial Experience and Expertise

Justice Khanna’s extensive experience encompasses various areas of law. According to information available on the Supreme Court‘s official website, he has served on multiple tribunals dealing with constitutional law, direct taxation, arbitration, commercial law, company law, land law, environmental law, and medical negligence. He has notably held a long tenure as the senior standing counsel for the income tax department.

His career took a notable turn in 2004 when he was appointed as the standing counsel (civil) for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. His contributions in the Delhi High Court include significant roles in numerous criminal cases, acting as both an additional public prosecutor and an amicus curiae. In 2005, he ascended to the bench as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court and was made a permanent judge in 2006. His tenure at the High Court also saw him chairing several important bodies, including the Delhi Judicial Academy, the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, and the District Court Mediation Centres.

A Unique Elevation to the Supreme Court

Justice Khanna’s elevation to the Supreme Court is particularly noteworthy, as he is among the few judges to have been appointed to the apex court without previously serving as the Chief Justice of any High Court. His time on the Supreme Court has been marked by participation in numerous landmark rulings, including his involvement in the controversial Central Vista project and his participation in the constitutional bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370. He was also part of the bench that struck down the electoral bonds scheme, which has been a subject of significant public debate.

Also Read: CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

Filed under

Chief Justice Of India CJI DY Chandrachud Justice Sanjiv Khanna Supreme Court
