Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

SC dismissed a petition against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and, after becoming irked with the petitioner, ordered security personnel to remove him from the courtroom.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and, after becoming irked with the petitioner, ordered security personnel to remove him from the courtroom.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to entertain the plea filed by Arun Ramchandra Hublikar. Despite the court’s disinterest, Hublikar insisted on being heard, leading to a heated exchange between the judges and the petitioner. Ultimately, the court instructed security to escort him out.

MUST READ: Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Hublikar claimed that his life had become miserable due to ex-CJI Gogoi’s alleged interference in an order passed in his favor regarding his illegal termination. However, the court found no merit in his arguments and advised him against using the name of a judge in his grievances. The justices noted there was nothing substantial in his case but Hublikar continued to insist on his plea and persisted in blaming the former Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court cautioned Hublikar that it might impose costs on him for wasting the court’s time and stated that it could not intervene in the matter. Despite repeated warnings that he would be removed if he continued to speak, Hublikar remained defiant, prompting the court to take action.

This was not Hublikar’s first encounter with the court’s ire; previously, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had questioned him for including a judge as a party in his petition. The Supreme Court’s latest decision underscores its commitment to maintaining courtroom decorum and addressing frivolous claims.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Predicts BJP Victory In Kedarnath By-Election