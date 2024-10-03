“Worst Decision Ever”, Imran Khan Slams Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan issued a statement against Pakistan’s Chief Justice Faiz Isa, calling him the “most controversial and worst Chief Justice.” He accused Isa of sabotaging democracy and ethics for personal gain.

Imran Khan stated that the Chief Justice ensured the implementation of the “London Plan” and worked to crush the PTI. In a post on X, he expressed, “I have never seen a controversial and worst Chief Justice like Qazi Faiz Isa in history. The Extension Mafia is part of the Gang of Three. The Qazi has buried the Constitution of Pakistan, the Supreme Court, democracy, and ethics for his personal interest and extension. He has ensured the implementation of the London Plan and has tried hard to destroy Tehreek-e-Insaf, all the cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and I remain in jail.”

Imran Khan explained the “London Plan,” saying, “According to the London Plan, Qazi allowed Tehreek-e-Insaf to be crushed and remained silent, just like the Western powers have kept silent by giving Israel a free license to crush the people of Palestine. First, Sikandar Sultan Raja was used to completely crush Tehreek-e-Insaf, and then Qazi Faiz Isa continued to play his role. Commissioner Rawalpindi uncovered the collusion of both of them and exposed the entire conspiracy.”

When the government was overthrown by conspiracy in April 2022, it was alleged that Pakistan had become completely isolated in the world, which was completely false propaganda. During our time, two Islamic conferences were held in Pakistan, which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended, he added.

Imran Khan defended his party members Ali Amin Gandapur and Gauhar Ali Khan, stating, “Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is our hero; he has done a great job. The way he has fought the real freedom struggle without coveting his chief ministerial chair is commendable. Similarly, the chairman of our party, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has done a great job. I congratulate him for how he ran the party in difficult times.”

Mohsin Dawar, a former Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, remarked that the PTI government is cracking down on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s Jarga camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Beyond shameful how the Pakhtunkhwa police under PTI’s government are cracking down on PTM’s Jarga camp. They have destroyed their tents and equipment and are using force against PTM’s members. PTI complains about facing brutality in Punjab while perpetrating violence in Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

