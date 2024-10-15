Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission following the announcement of elections in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission following the announcement of elections in Maharashtra. He urged the poll body to ensure that the upcoming elections do not mirror the issues witnessed in Haryana.

Raut expressed apprehension regarding potential misuse of voting mechanisms, stating that everything from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to postal ballots could be compromised. “It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct fair elections,” he emphasized. The assembly elections in Maharashtra are set for November 20, with the results to be counted on November 23, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

ALSO READ:  Where Is Lawrence Bishnoi And Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take The Dreaded Gangster In Custody?

In his remarks to the media, Raut appealed directly to the Election Commission: “We urge you not to let the Maharashtra elections resemble those of Haryana. If the Election Commission sees itself as unbiasedthough we do not—then it must address these concerns. EVMs are not foolproof.”

Despite his doubts about the election process, Raut expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) chances of victory. He stated that the people of Maharashtra are ready for change. “The current unconstitutional government, formed with the backing of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the Supreme Court, will be ousted,” he declared.

Raut also highlighted the importance of winning individual seats rather than just focusing on overall numbers in the election. “This isn’t a numbers game. Whoever wins their seat will retain it,” he noted.

Earlier this month, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and Congress, convened to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole indicated that decisions on several seats would be announced before Dussehra. The meeting involved discussions on over 150 constituencies.

The upcoming Maharashtra elections will see a competitive battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

ALSO READ: Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Filed under

election commission EVM integrity MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Sanjay Raut
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence Support

What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence...

Homebuyers’ Sentiment Bullish On Hopes Of Capital Appreciation: Magicbricks

Homebuyers’ Sentiment Bullish On Hopes Of Capital Appreciation: Magicbricks

UK Minister Pushes For Weight Loss Jabs To Help Unemployed Get Back To Work

UK Minister Pushes For Weight Loss Jabs To Help Unemployed Get Back To Work

Latest War Games By China Around Taiwan Explained

Latest War Games By China Around Taiwan Explained

Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday

Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox