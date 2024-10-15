Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Raut expressed apprehension regarding potential misuse of voting mechanisms, stating that everything from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to postal ballots could be compromised. “It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct fair elections,” he emphasized. The assembly elections in Maharashtra are set for November 20, with the results to be counted on November 23, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

In his remarks to the media, Raut appealed directly to the Election Commission: “We urge you not to let the Maharashtra elections resemble those of Haryana. If the Election Commission sees itself as unbiasedthough we do not—then it must address these concerns. EVMs are not foolproof.”

Despite his doubts about the election process, Raut expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) chances of victory. He stated that the people of Maharashtra are ready for change. “The current unconstitutional government, formed with the backing of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the Supreme Court, will be ousted,” he declared.

Raut also highlighted the importance of winning individual seats rather than just focusing on overall numbers in the election. “This isn’t a numbers game. Whoever wins their seat will retain it,” he noted.

Earlier this month, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and Congress, convened to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole indicated that decisions on several seats would be announced before Dussehra. The meeting involved discussions on over 150 constituencies.

The upcoming Maharashtra elections will see a competitive battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

