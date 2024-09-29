Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar announces that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will finalize seat sharing in eight to ten days ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

On Sunday, National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar announced that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will wrap up its seat-sharing discussions in about eight to ten days as they prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

He underscored the importance of the opposition alliance striving to reclaim power in the state “at any cost.”

Emphasis on Winnability

Speaking to party workers in Baramati, Pune, Pawar targeted individuals who have recently left the NCP, suggesting that very few of them stand a chance in the upcoming polls. “Not even a handful of them will win,” he asserted, emphasizing that candidate selection will focus strictly on winnability.

The elections for Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly are expected to take place in mid-November. Pawar stressed that cooperation among coalition members is crucial for success, noting, “In a coalition, adjustments are necessary.” He highlighted that all parties need to support each other’s candidates to strengthen their collective position.

The MVA Coalition

The MVA consists of the NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Pawar pointed out that the three parties will actively seek feedback from party workers about potential candidates for various constituencies. “You can’t contest all the seats; you need to let your partners field their candidates and support them,” he advised.

To gauge voter sentiment, a survey is currently being conducted in each taluka across Maharashtra.

Pawar reminded his audience that while party leaders will make the final decisions, it is the grassroots workers who maintain vital connections with the electorate. “Those who have left us will not be re-elected,” he said, reaffirming the party’s bond with its supporters.

High Hopes for the Assembly Elections

Reflecting on the MVA’s success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the coalition secured 30 out of 40 seats, Pawar conveyed high expectations for his party’s efforts in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Given our strong performance, there are great expectations from you,” he stated, encouraging his team to replicate the dedication they demonstrated during the Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar’s leadership and strategic vision will be key as the MVA gears up for the assembly elections. By fostering collaboration and flexibility among the coalition partners, the alliance aims to present a united front in their quest to reclaim power in Maharashtra.

As the seat-sharing discussions unfold, many will be watching closely to see how the MVA navigates this critical phase leading up to the elections.

