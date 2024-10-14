Why Did Puneet Superstar’s Controversial Videos Of Cow Dung & Buffalo Urine Go Viral?

Prakash Kumar, widely known as Puneet Superstar, has once again stirred the pot with his outrageous and humorous videos that have taken social media by storm.

Prakash Kumar, widely known as Puneet Superstar, has once again stirred the pot with his outrageous and humorous videos that have taken social media by storm. The influencer, who embraces the persona of “Lord Puneet,” is known for his absurd antics, but his latest posts have drawn mixed reactions, with many claiming he has gone “too far in the name of content.”

In his recent Instagram videos, Puneet takes his wild persona to a new level. In one particularly shocking clip, he is seen lapping up buffalo urine directly from the source. In another, he applies cow dung to his face and body, a scene that many viewers found reminiscent of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, who has previously advocated for using cow dung as a skincare alternative.

These unconventional stunts have not only garnered significant attention but also sparked a wave of reactions online. One video racked up an impressive 2.7 million views, while another surpassed 680,000 views shortly after being posted. Users have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with comments ranging from incredulity to admiration.

One viewer commented, “All for a few social media likes,” while another quipped, “So that’s the ultimate source of energy for Puneet!” Others hailed him as the “content king,” highlighting his unique ability to create viral content that is unlike anything else.

Interestingly, some users referenced other content creators, stating that even renowned creators like Purav Jha cannot replicate Puneet’s distinct style, emphasizing the originality of his approach.

As Puneet Superstar continues to push the limits of online content, the debate over the boundaries of social media entertainment is sure to persist. Whether viewed as a genius or simply outrageous, one thing is clear: Puneet’s videos are undeniably captivating and keep viewers talking.

