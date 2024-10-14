Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Did Puneet Superstar’s Controversial Videos Of Cow Dung & Buffalo Urine Go Viral?

Prakash Kumar, widely known as Puneet Superstar, has once again stirred the pot with his outrageous and humorous videos that have taken social media by storm.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Why Did Puneet Superstar’s Controversial Videos Of Cow Dung & Buffalo Urine Go Viral?

Prakash Kumar, widely known as Puneet Superstar, has once again stirred the pot with his outrageous and humorous videos that have taken social media by storm. The influencer, who embraces the persona of “Lord Puneet,” is known for his absurd antics, but his latest posts have drawn mixed reactions, with many claiming he has gone “too far in the name of content.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by prakash kumar (@puneetsuper_starrrr)

In his recent Instagram videos, Puneet takes his wild persona to a new level. In one particularly shocking clip, he is seen lapping up buffalo urine directly from the source. In another, he applies cow dung to his face and body, a scene that many viewers found reminiscent of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, who has previously advocated for using cow dung as a skincare alternative.

These unconventional stunts have not only garnered significant attention but also sparked a wave of reactions online. One video racked up an impressive 2.7 million views, while another surpassed 680,000 views shortly after being posted. Users have taken to social media to express their thoughts, with comments ranging from incredulity to admiration.

One viewer commented, “All for a few social media likes,” while another quipped, “So that’s the ultimate source of energy for Puneet!” Others hailed him as the “content king,” highlighting his unique ability to create viral content that is unlike anything else.

Interestingly, some users referenced other content creators, stating that even renowned creators like Purav Jha cannot replicate Puneet’s distinct style, emphasizing the originality of his approach.

As Puneet Superstar continues to push the limits of online content, the debate over the boundaries of social media entertainment is sure to persist. Whether viewed as a genius or simply outrageous, one thing is clear: Puneet’s videos are undeniably captivating and keep viewers talking.

ALSO READ: Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Filed under

Bollywood actor Prakash Kumar Buffalo Urine Cow Dung Puneet Superstar
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau To Address Press Conference On RCMP’s allegations

Justin Trudeau To Address Press Conference On RCMP’s allegations

NASA’s Europa Clipper Launches to Explore Jupiter’s Icy Moon Habitability

NASA’s Europa Clipper Launches to Explore Jupiter’s Icy Moon Habitability

British Man Dies While Attempting to Create Social Media Content in Spain

British Man Dies While Attempting to Create Social Media Content in Spain

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Suraksha Kavach: What You Need to Know?

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Suraksha Kavach: What You Need to Know?

‘Do you hear yourself?:’ JD Vance Clashes with ABC’s Martha Raddatz Over Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado

‘Do you hear yourself?:’ JD Vance Clashes with ABC’s Martha Raddatz Over Venezuelan Gangs in...

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox