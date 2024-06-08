Why Has Pakistan Not Congratulated PM Narendra Modi After Lok Sabha Polls? Here's What The Neighbouring Country Said

While leaders from over 50 countries have congratulated India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Pakistan has refrained from sending any greetings.

PM Modi’s re-election has sparked speculation about its impact on India’s future relations with Pakistan amid years of strained bilateral ties.

Narendra Modi is set to take the oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9. Although the BJP did not secure a majority on its own, the party-led alliance won 293 out of 543 seats. The majority mark in the Lower House is 272. Leaders from several South Asian countries have been invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

Why Has Pakistan Not Congratulated PM Narendra Modi After Lok Sabha Polls?

On Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated it seeks “cooperative” relations with all its neighbors, including India, and has consistently advocated “constructive dialogue and engagement” to resolve all issues, including the Kashmir dispute, which remains central to the long-standing conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad, Dawn reported. “Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence. We want peace and stability in the region,” said spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch.

When asked why Pakistan has not yet congratulated India on the Lok Sabha election results, the Foreign Office responded evasively, stating, “It is the right of the people of India to decide about their own leadership.”

Baloch also highlighted Pakistan’s opposition to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and criticized the “vitriolic rhetoric” against Pakistan during the recent elections.

The Foreign Office spokesperson claimed that despite the ongoing challenges in relations with India and the hostile rhetoric from there, Pakistan has consistently chosen to respond responsibly. She stated it was “premature” to discuss congratulating PM Modi, as the new government has not yet been sworn in. “So, I am not in a position to comment on your question,” she said.

Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after the Indian Parliament suspended Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a decision Islamabad believed undermined the environment for talks between the neighbors. India has maintained that it desires normal neighborly relations with Pakistan, insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony On June 9

Narendra Modi is poised to assume office as India’s prime minister on Sunday, June 9 for a historic third consecutive term, following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory, securing 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders expected to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials have arranged special accommodations for the visiting foreign dignitaries, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels. Additionally, the Delhi Police has issued a public advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for two days, alongside on-ground security measures.

