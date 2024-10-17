Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Indian Billionaire Pankaj Oswal’s Daughter Detained In Uganda? Know Here

Vasundhara Oswal has taken to social media to describe her experience during the more than 90 hours of detention.

Why Was Indian Billionaire Pankaj Oswal’s Daughter Detained In Uganda? Know Here

Swiss-Indian industrialist Pankaj Oswal’s 26-year-old Vasundhara Oswal was reportedly detained unlawfully in Uganda. oswal has filed an urgent appeal with the United Nations after his daughter,

The incident occurred on October 1 when Vasundhara was allegedly seized by around 20 armed men without identification or a warrant at the family’s extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant in Luwero. Local officials have linked her detention to a missing persons investigation, a claim her family strongly disputes.

Vasundhara has taken to social media to describe her experience during the more than 90 hours of detention. She stated that she was not allowed to contact her family or legal representatives, with authorities confiscating her phone.

In a chilling post on her Instagram, she detailed the appalling conditions, which included being forced to sit among shoes and being denied basic necessities such as food, clean water, and proper hygiene. She described enduring a lack of sleep on a small bench, suffering from anxiety attacks, and being subjected to a “suspect parade.”

Corporate Jealousy?

Her brother alleged that her detention stems from corporate jealousy from a 68-year-old rival who feels threatened by her rapid success in establishing a $110 million ENA plant from humble beginnings in just three years. He accused this rival of attempting to tarnish her reputation and extort money from the Oswal family.

Reports suggest that despite a court order for her release, Vasundhara was taken to court, where she was charged with serious offenses, including kidnapping.

Pankaj Oswal Appeals To UN

Pankaj Oswal’s appeal to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) aims to highlight the misuse of police power and the urgent need for intervention regarding his daughter’s situation.

Vasundhara’s mother, Radhika Oswal, has also reached out to the Ugandan government, pleading for her daughter’s safety and decrying the violation of her basic human rights and dignity. “My young daughter has been thrown into a foreign jail. She is an innocent bystander,” Radhika stated.

ALSO READ: Railways To Cut Advance Booking Period From 120 Days To 60 Days

Filed under

pankaj oswal Trending vasundhara oswal
Advertisement

Also Read

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Entertainment

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox