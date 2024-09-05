Thursday, September 5, 2024

‘Will Close Your Business In India,’ Delhi HC Issues Contempt Of Court NoticeTo Wikipedia

The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to Wikipedia and warned that it may block the platform in India.

‘Will Close Your Business In India,’ Delhi HC Issues Contempt Of Court NoticeTo Wikipedia

The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to Wikipedia and warned that it may request the government to block the platform in India, according to Bar and Bench.

This action follows claims by Asian News International that Wikipedia failed to comply with court orders to reveal information about users who posted allegedly defamatory content about the news agency.

Wikipedia is a free online collaborative encyclopedia maintained by volunteers, is operated by the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, based in the United States.

The platform’s legal representative explained that the delay in appearing before the court was due to Wikipedia’s non-Indian base, as reported by Live Law.

Justice Navin Chawla responded, “It is not a question of defendant no. 1 [Wikipedia] not being an entity in India. We will suspend your business transactions here. We will request the government to block Wikipedia… You have previously used this argument. If you do not wish to operate in India, then do not do so.”

Tags:

Delhi High Court United States Wikipedia
addBlock

Recent Post

Paris Paralympics: Sidhartha Babu And Mona Agarwal Miss Out On Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final

Paris Paralympics: Sidhartha Babu And Mona Agarwal Miss Out On Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1...

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder

George RR Martin Pissed Over Changes In House Of The Dragon: I Argued Against It…

George RR Martin Pissed Over Changes In House Of The Dragon: I Argued Against It…

PM Should Apologise To Every Person In Maharashtra For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Rahul Gandhi

PM Should Apologise To Every Person In Maharashtra For Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Tragedy: Kota Student Dies By Suicide

Rajasthan Tragedy: Kota Student Dies By Suicide

Cricket: Phil Salt to lead England in T20Is against Australia, Here’s Why

Cricket: Phil Salt to lead England in T20Is against Australia, Here’s Why

World Bank Approves $68 Million To Secure Pacific Island Nations’ Global Financial Access

World Bank Approves $68 Million To Secure Pacific Island Nations’ Global Financial Access

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox