‘Will Not Sit On The CM Chair’ Arvind Kejriwal Resigns As Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhi voters to determine his innocence or guilt through the upcoming election before announcing his resignation.arvin

‘Will Not Sit On The CM Chair’ Arvind Kejriwal Resigns As Delhi CM

In a surprising move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation at a party meeting just two days after being granted bail and released from prison. During his address, Kejriwal stated, “I will step down as Chief Minister in two days. I will not hold this position until the people of Delhi decide my fate. I have received justice from the courts, now I seek justice from the people. I will return to this chair only with their mandate.”

Kejriwal urged Delhi voters to determine his innocence or guilt through the upcoming election. He also announced that a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will be convened within the next two days to elect a new Chief Minister. The outgoing leader emphasized his intention to seek public support before making a return.

In addition to his resignation, Kejriwal has called for Delhi’s municipal elections, originally scheduled for February, to be held in November alongside the Maharashtra state elections. His demand reflects his desire to align the electoral process with other significant polls.

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro

Addressing AAP workers, Kejriwal launched a scathing critique of the Narendra Modi government, comparing its rule unfavorably to British colonialism. He also highlighted his refusal to resign earlier, despite his arrest, as a stand to protect democracy.

In his remarks, Kejriwal referenced conversations with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in a separate corruption case linked to Delhi’s former liquor policy. Kejriwal said that Sisodia has also expressed willingness to hold his position only with a public endorsement.

Key Points:

  • Arvind Kejriwal has announced his resignation as Delhi Chief Minister.
  • He is calling for early elections in Delhi to be held alongside the Maharashtra state polls.
  • Kejriwal criticized the Modi government and expressed his commitment to democratic principles.
  • AAP will elect a new Chief Minister, and Kejriwal plans to seek public support for his return.

 

Also read: Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

arvind kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal resignation Delhi Chief Minister Early Delhi elections 2024 AAP kejriwal Manish Sisodia bail update modi government

