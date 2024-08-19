Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying ‘Rakhi’ To Union Minister Piyush Goyal

A group of women tied Rakhi to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebrations in New Delhi on Monday.

Spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara also tied Rakhi to the Union Minister on the occasion.

Goyal expressed his gratitude and highlighted the special significance of the Rakhi.

“Today I am blessed to have our sister Sadhvi Rithambara among us. She has tied a Rakhi on me, giving me a protective thread that will help me perform my duties well and honestly. This Rakhi is very special,” he said while speaking to the media.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated Raksha Bandhan, with schoolgirls tying Rakhis on his wrist in the national capital. In a video, the schoolgirls are seen performing the traditional ritual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone’s happiness and prosperity.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

This year, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on August 19. The traditional Hindu festival honours the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters tying a Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and brothers offering gifts in return as a symbol of love and care.

Raksha Bandhan symbolizes protection, with brothers promising to safeguard their sisters from harm. Deeply rooted in Indian culture, the festival has been celebrated for centuries, with mentions in Hindu religious texts of sisters tying Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists for protection.

