‘Your Letter seems disconnected from reality,’ JP Nadda Issues Letter To Kharge

In the heated lashout, BJP party president J P Nadda issued a letter to the opposition president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, which is just two days after Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi expressing “concern and disappointment” over comments directed at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

However, in his response, JP Nadda accused Kharge of attempting to “revive a failed product,” referring to Rahul Gandhi, and suggested that his letter to the Prime Minister was a politically motivated effort. He wrote, “Respected Kharge ji, due to what compulsion are you trying to justify Rahul Gandhi, a person whose history is of abusing the entire OBC community including the Prime Minister of the country by calling them thieves, and using extremely indecent words for the Prime Minister of the country?”

‘आदरणीय खड़गे जी, जिस व्यक्ति का इतिहास ही देश के प्रधानमंत्री सहित पूरे OBC समुदाय को चोर कहकर गाली देने का रहा हो, देश के प्रधानमंत्री के लिए अत्यंत अमर्यादित शब्दों का प्रयोग करने का रहा हो, उस राहुल गांधी को सही ठहराने की कोशिश आप किस मजबूरी के चलते कर रहे हैं?’ भाजपा… pic.twitter.com/pRySjmeg2F — BJP (@BJP4India) September 19, 2024

He further criticized Kharge for allegedly overlooking or ignoring past actions of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. “It’s unfortunate that under the influence of its ‘famous prince,’ the oldest political party in the country has now become a ‘copy-paste’ party,” Nadda’s letter stated.