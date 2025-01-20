Lesser-Known Facts About G P Singh, the New DG of CRPF

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre), has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He is currently serving as the DGP of Assam under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Singh’s current tenure as Assam DGP began on February 1st 2023 under […]

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch (Assam-Meghalaya cadre), has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He is currently serving as the DGP of Assam under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

Singh’s current tenure as Assam DGP began on February 1st 2023 under which the Assam police has successfully transitioned into a service-based police force from its earlier form primarily focused on tackling militancy.

GP Singh, previous stints in various capacities have helped him establish himself as a no-nonsense copy in the country. While his appointment is a significant milestone in his career, here are some lesser-known facts that reveal the extent of his experience and expertise:

1. Extensive Anti-Insurgency Expertise:

Singh played a crucial role in dismantling militant networks such as the ULFA and NDFB while serving as the Inspector General (IG) of Police in Guwahati. His efforts contributed to weakening the grip of these banned organizations in Assam.

2. Control Anti-terror operations

Under the tenure of G P Singh, the Assam police busted modules under the AQIS and ABT operating in the state. Several key names including Haris Farooqi and one of his associates, who are on the National Investigation Agency’s most wanted list were arrested after they entered Assam’s Dhubri illegally from neighbouring Bangladesh.

3. Key Role in Tackling Insurgency in Northeast India:

In his tenure as IG of Assam’s Tezpur region, Singh was instrumental in curbing the turmoil following an ethnic massacre. His leadership also saw him manage conflict zones in areas like Dispur and Bodoland, where he ensured stability amidst violence.

4. Significant Experience with National Intelligence:

As an officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Singh led investigations into critical terrorism-related activities. He handled major probes such as the Samjhauta Express bombing, and worked on the financing of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, including uncovering links between separatist leaders and terror financing.

5. Global Expertise with UNDP Projects:

Singh has been involved in United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) projects aimed at strengthening India’s law enforcement system. His global experience also took him to the United Kingdom, where he collaborated with the Bramshill National Police Training facility to enhance law enforcement collaboration.

6. Leadership in Anti-Rhino Poaching Operations:

Assam known for its one-horn Rhino was exposed to poaching from smugglers. As the head of Assam’s Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, Singh led successful operations to curb rhino poaching in the state, ensuring the protection of Assam’s wildlife.

7. Fitness is first

As a DGP Assam, Singh mandated the cops to have a proper BMI to maintain their fitness levels. He took the BMI tests to prove his point to break the stereotype of an unfit police force. In addition to his law enforcement career, Singh is also a cricket enthusiast.

8. Special Protection Group (SPG) Experience:

Singh’s expertise in high-security operations was honed during his tenure with the Special Protection Group (SPG), where he was responsible for the safety of Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

9. Tough Cop with a Reputation for Bravery:

Known for his tough and resolute approach, Singh has earned a reputation as a no-nonsense officer. He has been praised for his role in dealing with internal security challenges, from insurgencies in the northeast to global terrorist activities.

Singh’s elevation to the DG of the CRPF is a major career milestone. He now leads one of India’s largest paramilitary forces, which plays a vital role in internal security and combating insurgencies, particularly the Naxal menace.

With a career spanning critical assignments and a deep understanding of both national and global security challenges, G P Singh’s appointment as the DG of CRPF is poised to bring strategic expertise to the force in the years to come.