Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Manipur: Combing operations to destroy bunkers triggers protests from Kukis

In a large-scale operation carried out by the combined forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF, and State Police, security forces have dismantled several illegal bunkers in key areas of Imphal East District, triggering protests from the Kuki community. Combined security forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF and State Police have conducted massive combing and search […]

In a large-scale operation carried out by the combined forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF, and State Police, security forces have dismantled several illegal bunkers in key areas of Imphal East District, triggering protests from the Kuki community.

Combined security forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF and State Police have conducted massive combing and search operations since December 28 in the following areas of Sabungkhok Khunou, Shantikhongbal, Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, Uyok Ching and Natum Ching areas bordering Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages, Imphal East District. During the operations, all armed miscreants from these areas have been flushed out. Further, 04 (four) illegal bunkers have been destroyed and 03 (three) other bunkers have been occupied by security forces both in the valley and dominating hill areas. Further, a combined team of Army, BSF and CRPF have occupied the dominating areas in the Uyok Ching.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 200 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Despite these efforts, the destruction of these bunkers has sparked a strong response from the Kuki community. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) organized a 12-hour total shutdown across Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi District, alongside a public protest at Gamgiphai. The action was in response to alleged ongoing attacks by armed miscreants, which began on Christmas Eve in the Bungpi region.

The shutdown, which lasted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., brought normal life in the district to a standstill. Vehicular movement was completely halted, and business establishments and markets remained closed for the day.

Adding to the resistance, hundreds of Kuki-Zo women took to the fringe area in the Bungpi region, forming human barriers to prevent security forces from demolishing community-built bunkers. Their collective action underscored the community’s determination to defend its territories amidst ongoing aggression.

At the protest site in Gamgiphai, demonstrators raised powerful slogans such as “Meitei Narrative – Wrong Narrative,” “Our Volunteers – Our Shield,” and “Let Us Celebrate Our Festival – Without Fear!” These chants highlighted the community’s rejection of alleged false narratives and their demand for peace and security during the festive season.

CoTU called on the government to prioritize dialogue and take immediate action to ensure peace and security in the region.

Addressing the media, CoTU Spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen condemned the relentless assaults on the Kuki-Zo community’s fringe areas, including Saibol, Twichin, S. Khonomphai, and Mongneljang, even on Christmas Day.

“Today, we gather to voice our deep resentment against these unabated attacks. As long as these groups remain in our regions, we will defend our land. No force—whether the army, central, or state—has the right to dismantle our defensive positions unless these insurgents are first removed,” he asserted.

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Chunavi Hindu’ In Bhool Bhulaiyaa-Inspired Poster

BJP Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal As ‘Chunavi Hindu’ In Bhool Bhulaiyaa-Inspired Poster

Immigration, Trade War: What Does Trump’s Presidency Bring For US In 2025?

Immigration, Trade War: What Does Trump’s Presidency Bring For US In 2025?

Mahakumbh 2025: World’s Tallest Trident,151 Feet High, Set To Stand Strong Against Earthquakes And Storms

Mahakumbh 2025: World’s Tallest Trident,151 Feet High, Set To Stand Strong Against Earthquakes And Storms

Video | Tamil Nadu Inaugurates India’s First Glass Bridge Connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial And Thiruvalluvar Statue

Video | Tamil Nadu Inaugurates India’s First Glass Bridge Connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial And Thiruvalluvar...

45 Patients Evacuated from Gaza for Treatment Amid Ongoing Crisis

45 Patients Evacuated from Gaza for Treatment Amid Ongoing Crisis

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox