Manipur: Combing operations to destroy bunkers triggers protests from Kukis

In a large-scale operation carried out by the combined forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF, and State Police, security forces have dismantled several illegal bunkers in key areas of Imphal East District, triggering protests from the Kuki community.

Combined security forces of the Army, BSF, CRPF and State Police have conducted massive combing and search operations since December 28 in the following areas of Sabungkhok Khunou, Shantikhongbal, Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, Uyok Ching and Natum Ching areas bordering Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages, Imphal East District. During the operations, all armed miscreants from these areas have been flushed out. Further, 04 (four) illegal bunkers have been destroyed and 03 (three) other bunkers have been occupied by security forces both in the valley and dominating hill areas. Further, a combined team of Army, BSF and CRPF have occupied the dominating areas in the Uyok Ching.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 200 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Despite these efforts, the destruction of these bunkers has sparked a strong response from the Kuki community. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) organized a 12-hour total shutdown across Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi District, alongside a public protest at Gamgiphai. The action was in response to alleged ongoing attacks by armed miscreants, which began on Christmas Eve in the Bungpi region.

The shutdown, which lasted from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., brought normal life in the district to a standstill. Vehicular movement was completely halted, and business establishments and markets remained closed for the day.

Adding to the resistance, hundreds of Kuki-Zo women took to the fringe area in the Bungpi region, forming human barriers to prevent security forces from demolishing community-built bunkers. Their collective action underscored the community’s determination to defend its territories amidst ongoing aggression.

At the protest site in Gamgiphai, demonstrators raised powerful slogans such as “Meitei Narrative – Wrong Narrative,” “Our Volunteers – Our Shield,” and “Let Us Celebrate Our Festival – Without Fear!” These chants highlighted the community’s rejection of alleged false narratives and their demand for peace and security during the festive season.

CoTU called on the government to prioritize dialogue and take immediate action to ensure peace and security in the region.

Addressing the media, CoTU Spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen condemned the relentless assaults on the Kuki-Zo community’s fringe areas, including Saibol, Twichin, S. Khonomphai, and Mongneljang, even on Christmas Day.

“Today, we gather to voice our deep resentment against these unabated attacks. As long as these groups remain in our regions, we will defend our land. No force—whether the army, central, or state—has the right to dismantle our defensive positions unless these insurgents are first removed,” he asserted.