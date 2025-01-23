On Netaji’s birthday, CM Himanta Strengthens Assam-Japan Ties During Official Visit

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s official visit to Japan has further strengthened the ties between Assam and Japan, with the leader engaging in a series of high-profile meetings with top Japanese officials and business leaders. On Day 1 of his visit, Dr. Sarma was hosted by H.E. Fukushiro Nukaga, the Hon’ble Speaker of […]

On Day 1 of his visit, Dr. Sarma was hosted by H.E. Fukushiro Nukaga, the Hon’ble Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, for a dinner at his residence. The two leaders discussed various collaborative opportunities, including the development of sports tourism facilities in Assam.

In a deeply symbolic moment, Dr. Sarma paid tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian Embassy in Japan, recalling the lasting legacy of Bose and his unparalleled contributions to India’s freedom movement. The Chief Minister also honored his presence in Japan on this special day as a personal privilege.

Dr. Sarma’s second day in Japan commenced with separate meetings with H.E. Komura Masahiro, Japan’s State Minister of Justice, and H.E. Furukawa Yasushi, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. Discussions focused on developing Assam’s tourism sector and plans to establish an exclusive Japanese industrial estate in the state. Dr. Sarma also met with Mr. Lekh Raj Juneja, CEO of Kameda Seika, urging him to capitalize on Assam’s growing food processing sector.

The Chief Minister then traveled to Hiroshima, where he paid respects at the Hiroshima Peace Park, remembering the victims of the 1945 nuclear bomb attack and honoring the resilience of the Japanese people. Dr. Sarma also visited the Micron Memory Plant in Hiroshima, one of the global leaders in the semiconductor industry. There, he met with Vice President Mr. Joshua Lee and invited the company to consider investing in Assam’s burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in Jagiroad.

Dr. Sarma’s visit concluded in Osaka, where he participated in the second roadshow for the “Advantage Assam 2.0” initiative. The event, attended by over 80 business leaders, highlighted Assam’s rapid economic growth, with projections indicating the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) could reach $85 billion next year, with a target of $143 billion by 2030. The Chief Minister also emphasized a $12 billion infrastructure upgrade plan and the historic $4 billion in private investments secured in 2024.

In addition to business discussions, Dr. Sarma met with key industry figures, including Mr. Pravin Chaudhuri, Executive Officer and Head of India Business for Kansai Paints, and Mr. Yusuke Kakimoto, Founder and CEO of Enrission India Capital, which collaborates with IITs to nurture startups. The Chief Minister extended invitations to explore Assam’s rapidly growing market and vibrant startup ecosystem.

As his visit nears its end, Dr. Sarma is scheduled for further meetings with senior government representatives and industry leaders on the final day of his trip. His visit has positioned Assam as a strong, emerging economic hub with significant potential for investment and collaboration with Japan.