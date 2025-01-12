Los Angeles Wildfires: Donald Trump Blames California Officials

US President-elect Donald Trump has sharply criticized California officials for their handling of the devastating wildfires currently sweeping across Los Angeles.

US President-elect Donald Trump has sharply criticized California officials for their handling of the devastating wildfires currently sweeping across Los Angeles. His remarks came as fires continued to rage through several parts of the city, causing widespread damage and loss of life.

Trump’s Accusations Against California Politicians

On Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast the state’s officials, accusing them of incompetence in responding to the fires.

“The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols (politicians) have no idea how to put them out,” Trump wrote.

He continued his criticism, stating:

“This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?”

His comments have sparked a renewed debate over how effectively the state government has been managing the ongoing crisis, particularly in relation to firefighting resources and infrastructure.

The Firefighting Struggles in Los Angeles

The wildfires around Los Angeles have been fierce, with the city’s firefighting systems stretched to their limits. Hydrants in some areas, like Pacific Palisades, have run dry, hampering the ability to control the flames. Meanwhile, water shortages in other regions have further complicated efforts to contain the fires.

Despite the rapid and intense spread of the fires, firefighters have continued their battle, working tirelessly with air sorties and other strategies to save lives and protect landmarks. However, questions about California’s preparedness to deal with such large-scale disasters have grown louder, especially as the fires continue to spread.

Trump Expresses Horror to Deaths, Destruction, and Displacement

The toll of the fires has been staggering. According to state officials, at least 16 people have died, and 150,000 people have been displaced. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed, leaving families and communities devastated.

Trump expressed his horror over the destruction, stating:

“Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place.”

As the fires advance, they are pushing eastward toward areas like the Getty Center, home to priceless art collections, and northward into the heavily populated San Fernando Valley. The fires’ trajectory has put these areas at risk, despite the best efforts of firefighters and emergency responders.

Governor Gavin Newsom Responds to Trump

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has been under heavy scrutiny due to the state’s response to the fires. In a direct challenge to Trump’s criticisms, Newsom invited the President-elect to visit Los Angeles and see the devastation firsthand.

The invitation came amidst growing political tensions surrounding the management of the crisis. Newsom has faced repeated blame from Trump and other critics, who allege that the state’s response has been inadequate given the scale of the disaster.