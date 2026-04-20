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Home > NX News > Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 20, 2026 18:44:16 IST

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Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 20: In a landmark event for Surat’s real estate sector, the HALO Property Expo 2026 will be held from April 24 to 26 at Anthem Circle, Valthan–Punagam Canal Road, Outer Ring Road. Organised by the Surat East Builders Association, the three-day event is being positioned as a “Maha Kumbh” of property, bringing together leading developers and investors on a single platform.

  • Over 40 developers and 180+ projects under one roof to boost growth in East Surat
  • Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to inaugurate the expo; more than 2 lakh visitors expected over three days

The expo will be inaugurated at 12:30 pm on April 24 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra. According to organisers, the event is not merely a property exhibition but a strategic platform designed to integrate the entire real estate ecosystem.

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More than 40 prominent real estate groups are participating in the expo, alongside over 179 premium exhibitors showcasing over 180 residential and commercial projects. The expo will take place in a 1 lakh sq. ft. air-conditioned dome and is expected to attract over 2 lakh visitors.

Leading developers, including Gopin Developers, Anthem Corporation, J. Eklera, Anant Group, Green Group, Devam Group, and MK Group, will present a wide range of offerings, from affordable housing to premium properties and investment opportunities.

Shreyansh Savani, President of Surat East Builders Association (SEBA), said, “The objective of this expo is not only to showcase projects but to provide buyers with a transparent and trustworthy platform. It will prove to be a significant turning point in the development of East Surat.”

SEBA Secretary Dipesh Dhanani, along with Vipul Radadiya and Hiren Patel, also extended an invitation to developers and other stakeholders to participate in this initiative.

Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

SEBA Driving East Surat’s Growth

With more than 750 members, SEBA has evolved into a powerful real estate network rather than merely an association. Covering nearly 75% of Surat’s geographical area, it is actively engaged across key localities including Abrama, Mota Varachha, Utran, Kosad, Amroli, Valthan, Kadodara, Dindoli, Sachin, Kamrej, Kim, and Pipodara. These areas are among the fastest-growing zones in the city, collectively branded by SEBA as the “Sunrise of Surat”.

East Surat To Emerge As The Next Growth Engine

Rapid urbanisation is taking place in areas such as Varachha, Katargam, Udhna, Dindoli, Sachin, Kadodara, and the Kim–Pipodara belt, driven by the diamond, textile, and IT industries. With major infrastructure projects including metro connectivity, expressways, and the Outer Ring Road, the region is emerging as a hotspot for investors. The expo is expected to enhance visibility for East Surat, strengthen investor confidence, and boost ongoing developments.

Simplifying Decision-Making For Buyers

A key highlight of the expo is the ease it offers to homebuyers and investors. Participants will have access to a wide range of property options under one roof, along with legal and financial guidance, enabling informed investment decisions. Developers will also benefit from direct engagement with customers, promoting greater transparency and trust within the market.

A Special Event

HALO Property Expo 2026 is not just an exhibition, but represents a movement aimed at establishing East Surat as the city’s next growth engine. For homebuyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts, the three-day event offers a unique opportunity to explore the future of urban development in Surat.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof

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Surat’s HALO Property Expo 2026 to Bring 180+ Projects Under One Roof
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