The recent debate on the social media around the so called 19 minute 34 second viral MMS has apparently generated a lot of traffic and numerous people are seeking the video and posting links to it on various media. It is alleged that the video contains a young couple in an intimate position although this has not been ascertained by any reputable outfit. With the buzz surrounding the clip spreading like wildfire on the internet, a number of false information and rumours started to spread as well, which is where confusion regarding the identity of the people featured in the clip, as well as the actual origin of the video itself, grew.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Did Police Issue Another Advisory Over The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

With the now increasing internet buzz, cybercrime officers and law enforcers released warnings reminding citizens against searching, downloading, and circulating the viral clip. Officials state that interacting with such material, even in the form of forwarding, saving or posting such material, even without any disciplinary measures being taken against the individual, can result in legal repercussions in accordance with the Indian cyber laws on obscene or unlawful digital material. Officials have also issued warnings that numerous sites that promise to host the entire video are also frauds or malware viruses that are meant to attack the devices of the users or steal their personal information.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Did Police Issue Another Advisory Over The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

It has also been suggested by police that certain versions of the viral clip that are distributed online can be manipulated or even AI generated, which only makes the situation worse. According to cyber specialists, the viral distribution of such content does not only infringe on privacy, but also contributes to misinformation and bullying of individuals falsely implicated in relation to the clip. Internet users have now been recommended by the authorities not to open up the suspicious links and report such postings to cybercrime authorities rather than forwarding it to others. The advisory addresses the fact that there are general dangers of viral misinformation and that people need to act responsibly online.

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